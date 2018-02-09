Will Sara Lance and John Constantine make love in next week’s episode of “Legends of Tomorrow”?

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Marc Guggenheim teased that things may heat up between Sara (Caity Lotz) and Constantine (Matt Ryan) in Season 3, episode 10 of the CW series.

“They have a connection,” Guggenheim said of the Waverider captain and the demonologist detective. “We’ve got a very randy bisexual Constantine, and we’ve got a very randy bisexual Sara, and who knows what could happen?”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last October, Guggenheim’s fellow executive producer Phil Klemmer teased that the show’s midseason premiere will feature “some hot sex.” While that “hot sex” might be between Sara and Constantine, it could also be between Constantine and Leo (Wentworth Miller), whom viewers will see flirt with each other in the episode.

“He was hitting on Wentworth’s character,” Dominic Purcell said (via Collider) of Constantine during a press visit to the set of the show. “Mick (Purcell) watching Leo and Constantine flirt with one another was like too much for Mick, so he just got out of there. That’s what I remember doing. It’s all too much! Too much information! Which makes it really funny. The scene is hysterical. We were all just on the floor laughing, so it’s all done in good fun.”

Apparently, Sara and Leo aren’t the only ones who are sort of attracted to Constantine. “Constantine’s such a different kind of male presence than we’ve had on the show in any other episodes [so he’s arrival] definitely shakes everyone up,” Maisie Richardson-Sellers shared, before revealing that her character Amaya also has a little crush on the latest Waverider guest passenger. “There’s quite a fun dynamic with Nate (Nick Zano) as well. He gets a little bit jealous. So, I think just Constantine’s ballsy sort of energy and his skills that he has, Amaya definitely admires that, and loves the fact that he’s so gung-ho about everything. She looks up to him, definitely.”

“Legends of Tomorrow” Season 3, episode 10, titled “Daddy Darkhest,” airs on Monday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW. Watch the trailer for the episode below: