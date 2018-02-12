“Legion” star Dan Stevens said that the upcoming Season 2 of the FX series has a slightly different feel from its freshman run.

In a recent interview with Collider, Stevens, who plays David Haller on the Noah Hawley-created series, said that the production’s move to California gives a new feel to the show’s sophomore run. “We’ve incorporated the move into the landscape of the show,” Stevens said.” We’ve gone from the rainforests of British Columbia to the arid Mojave Desert, so the show takes on a different turn.”

Though Stevens said that there’s “a lot of darkness” that’s coming with the change of filming location, the 35-year-old British actor suggested that the new season also has some lighter moments. “We have more dance involved,” revealed the “Beauty and the Beast” actor who also commended the mind-blowing music of the upcoming season. “[The show] just gets more and more playful. I love it!”

According to the logline for Season 2, Team Summerland, headed by Melanie Bird (Jean Smart), forms an unlikely alliance with their former enemy, Division 3, after David and Oliver Bird (Jemaine Clement) go missing. Meanwhile, Amahl Farouk (Navid Negahban), who is still on the loose, is on a new path to attaining infinite and world-ending power.

Hawley told TVLine back in July that David, who was last seen getting sucked into a strange mechanical ball and floating off to the unknown at the end of the Season 1 finale, is still on his journey of self-discovery as Season 2 opens. “You have a character (David) who can blame… every bad thing he’s ever done on the entity (Farouk, aka the Shadow King) that’s now gone, and now is thinking, ‘I’m just a purely good person’… there’s sort of a hubris to that,” Hawley said at the time.

“I was interested in that first year of exploring the idea of an insane man in a sane world,” Hawley told Entertainment Weekly in a separate interview in the same month. “Now [for Season 2], maybe it’s flipping for me. I like the idea that David may be the sane one in an insane world.”

“Legion” Season 2 premieres on April 3 at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.