It’s going to be an action-less three weeks because that’s how long Fox’s “Lethal Weapon” will be on hiatus. The hit series, which is currently in its second season, will not be airing a new episode Tuesday night and won’t be doing so until April 10.

Little is known about what’s to come when the police dramedy returns with episode 18 of Season 2, as the summary and trailer have yet to be released. That said, the title has been shared, “Frankie Comes to Hollywood,” for those who wish to do some speculating.

Photo: Fox

“#Trish and #Cahill want you 2 know that new episodes of @lethalweaponfox will be back April 10th,” Keesha Sharp, who plays Trish, tweeted to help cheer fans up during the wait. “Don’t worry, you can catch re-runs until then! @jordanabrewster and I want 2 say thank you to all the fans all over the world. U made our show #1 internationally. We love you.”

While fans interact with “Lethal Weapon” stars on social media and come up with a few predictions about the new episodes, they can also pass the time by watching reruns of past favorites during the show’s normal Tuesday time. During tonight’s slot, Fox will be airing Season 2, episode 12, titled “Diggin’ Up Dirt,” which saw Riggs (Clayne Crawford) finding out a few secrets he never knew about his late wife, Miranda (Floriana Lima), while visiting his father-in-law in prison. Elsewhere, there’s an unusual team-up between Trish and Leo (Thomas Lennon) who try solve a murder together after a mutual friend of theirs was killed.

The network’s half-hour Tuesday comedies, “LA to Vegas” and “The Mick,” will both still be airing new episodes tonight. The former finds the plane crew having to convince passengers to give up their seats when the flight is overbooked, while the latter focuses on Jimmy’s (Scott MacArthur) purchase of an old car that he accidentally locks Ben (Jack Stanton) inside of with a little help from Mickey (Kaitlin Olson).

Catch “Lethal Weapon” when it airs on Fox on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT.