LG’s next flagship Android phone wasn’t officially announced at MWC 2018, but it was present at the event. Now, numerous renders for the LG G7 have been created and it shows that the device will indeed arrive with an iPhone X-style notch on top of its display.

The renders for the LG G7 were created by leaker Ben Geskin in collaboration with Techno Buffalo. The renders for the upcoming device were all based on every available information about the phone, including the G7’s secret appearance during MWC 2018. It was previously believed that the LG G7 (Neo) was an early prototype, but Evan Blass later confirmed that the device will actually be LG’s next flagship.

The LG G7 is shown as having a notch on top of its edge-to-edge display, while at the bottom there’s still seems to be a thin bezel. The chin is a bit similar to the V30/V30s or the Samsung Galaxy S9. With the notch present on the display, the LG G7 looks a lot like an iPhone X copycat. The notch will house the phone’s front-facing camera and other sensors.

On the back, the LG G7 will feature vertically-aligned dual cameras. The dual-camera module is accompanied by a two-tone flash and the laser autofocus. Right beneath the dual cameras is the fingerprint scanner, which also doubles as the phone’s home button.

The LG G7 appears to have a metal body and the renders show the device with a metallic grey finish. Overall, the device has a pretty solid design that’s worthy of being called a flagship phone. A lot of Chinese Android phone manufacturers have been copying the iPhone X’s notch and it’s a bit surprising that LG would be doing the same. Perhaps the company is doing this to get attention and convince people to buy the device.

As for specs, the LG G7 is said to arrive with a 6-inch OLED display with a screen resolution of 3,120 x 1,440. Inside, the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It’s now believed that this handset is what LG is calling internally as “Judy.”

LG still hasn’t confirmed any information about the G7, but a spokesperson for the company did say back in January that the device was on schedule and isn’t delayed like what some publications reported at the time. The popular rumor right now is that the LG G7 might launch in June.

Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea