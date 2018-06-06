LG Electronics is not done releasing new smartphones in the first half of 2018. The South Korean company announced today a new handset called LG Q Stylus, a mid-range device that is equipped with premium features.

The LG Q Stylus is the latest model in LG’s Q series of mid-range handsets. The company has prepared three configurations for this installment, namely: the LG Q Stylus+, Q Stylus and Q Stylusα.

Because it is part of LG’s stylus-equipped series, the new device has handwritten input features, which give users more freedom to be productive and expressive than just typing. The stylus pen of the Android phone is perfect for taking notes and memos and scribbling on captured images and even videos when creating animated GIFs.

The LG Q Stylus comes with a 6.2-inch FHD+ FullVision display designed to deliver very bright and vivid colors for a premium viewing experience. The display has an 18:9 aspect ratio and 2160 x 1080 screen resolution. It is surrounded by thin bezels, a sleek metallic body and curved tempered glass.

LG’s new handset has an IP68 water and dust resistance rating and is MIL-STD 810G compliant, which means it can withstand harsh environmental conditions. It also has DTS:3D Surround Sound, which is perfect for when users are listening to music with earphones.

It houses a 3,300mAh and has USB-C with fast charging support. The phone also features the Smart Rear Key fingerprint sensor that provides easy-to-reach security and doubles as a selfie camera shutter button.

As mentioned earlier, the LG Q Stylus has three configurations. These three variants differ in processors, memory options, camera lenses and color options. The LG Q Stylus+, which is the superior offering, comes with a 1.8GHz Octa-Core chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, a 16-megapixel rear camera and an 8- or 5-megapixel front snapper with Super Wide Angle lens. It has three color options: Aurora Black, Moroccan Blue and Lavender Violet.

The LG Q Stylus and Q Stylusα, on the other hand, have 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal memory, and they are powered by a 1.5GHz Octa-Core processor. The Q Stylus has a 16-megapixel back camera and an 8- or 5-megapixel selfie shooter with Super Wide Angle lens, while the Q Stylusα has a 13-megapixel rear snapper and a 5-megapixel front camera with Super Wide Angle lens. The Q Stylus comes in Aurora Black and Moroccan Blue color options, while the Q Stylusα only comes in Moroccan Blue.

“The LG Q Stylus adds another dimension to our series of exceptionally-priced mid-range phones that deliver amazing value to consumers,” senior vice president and head of LG Electronics’ Mobile Business Division Ha Jeung-uk said. “This phone is another example of LG’s promise to deliver a wider selection of devices this year with premium features designed to meet the diverse needs of today’s evolving smartphone users.”

LG is releasing the LG Q Stylus in North America and Asia starting this month, but it did not provide an exact date. But it did confirm that the mid-range phone is coming to other key regions in the third quarter. Pricing and other details will be announced at another time.

Photo: LG Newsroom