The LG V35 ThinQ is rumored to arrive soon and part of its specs may have already leaked online. The upcoming phone will be the first LG V30 variant to arrive with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

The specs for the LG V35 ThinQ was leaked by Words Of Tech. The site didn’t say where it acquired the information but appears to be mostly accurate. Joining the Snapdragon 845 processor are 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It’s possible that the device will have a 256GB variant, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet. The LG V35 ThinQ is also listed as having a 6-inch quad HD 2,880 x 1,440 display. Although it wasn’t mentioned, it’s expected to be the same OLED panel from the LG V30 and the V30S ThinQ.

The leaked specs sheet also listed that the device will arrive with a 3,000mAh battery, dual 16-megapixel cameras on the back and an 8-megapixel camera up front. On the software side of things, the phone will run Android 8.1 Oreo straight out of the box.

The dual cameras and the front-facing camera on the V35 ThinQ are expected to have the same setup as the LG G7 ThinQ. This means the V35 ThinQ should have a main 16MP camera with an f/1.6 aperture lens and a 16MP camera with an wide-angle lens. If this is accurate, then this also means that users of the V35 ThinQ should be able to get all of the same camera features from the G7 ThinQ, including the AI Cam.

Meanwhile, the listed battery capacity is 3,000mAh, which is the same battery capacity that’s on the LG G7 ThinQ. However, the LG V30S ThinQ features a larger 3,300mAh battery. It seems a bit odd that LG would trim down the battery capacity of its latest V30 variant, which is why this leak has been met with a bit of skepticism, as pointed out by Phone Arena.

The LG V35 ThinQ was already certified by the FCC this past weekend and it suggests that it will be launching very soon. The popular rumor right now is that the V35 may be an AT&T exclusive phone since the mobile carrier already confirmed that it won’t be selling the G7 ThinQ but another LG handset instead. Information on pricing or an exact release date hasn’t been uncovered yet, but that should also be revealed really soon.

