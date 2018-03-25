The premiere of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Season 7 started off quite dramatically and episode 2, “Oh Baby,” seems to keep the theatrics going. With everyone still coming to terms with the events that transpired last season, and adjusting to the newbies in town, several cast members are struggling to restore order to their lives.

“The Frost family is shaken by Jasmine’s pop up at Pressed,” the synopsis for the VH1 series teases. In the previous episode, Kirk finally received the paternity results for Jasmine’s son and found out he was the baby’s father.

After sharing the news with Rasheeda, she admitted she wasn’t sure if she wanted to continue their marriage, and ultimately had to do what’s right for her children.

Although she was still in the process of mulling over her options, making a decision about the future will have to wait due to Jasmine’s unexpected visit to Rasheeda’s clothing boutique.

The young mother entered the store and demanded to speak to Rasheeda. However, Rasheeda’s mother didn’t seem to have any intention of letting Jasmine near her daughter. During her visit, Jasmine revealed she wants her son to have a relationship with his other siblings.

In the promo for “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Season 7, episode 2, Rasheeda’s mother informs her about Jasmine’s visit, and the rapper doesn’t seem too thrilled about welcoming Jasmine and her son into the family. Elsewhere, Kirk tells his children about the paternity test and they don’t seem happy with his results.

Meanwhile, “Erica mixes it up with old friends, ex friends, and a new love interest,” the synopsis for “Oh Baby” says.

In a sneak peek of the VH1 series, Melissa introduces Erica to Tommie while attending an event. However, Tommie is surprised to find that Erica has been eager to meet her because she has a huge crush.

Although Erica tries to convince Tommie to give her a chance, Tommie is well aware of Erica’s explosive behavior from her days on “Love & Hip Hop: New York,” and isn’t interested in adding drama into her life.

Erica’s romantic plans quickly fall apart, but one minor setback won’t cause the singer to give up on her pursuit of Tommie just yet.

“Sierra’s smitten with her new boo, but a revelation about her estranged husband leaves her heartbroken,” the synopsis states.

In the previous season, Sierra learned Shooter was cheating on her with her assistant. Since then, the two have been living separate lives, and Sierra has even managed to find herself a new man.

While she appears to be happy in her new relationship, the Season 7 super trailer seems to tell a different story. In the promo, Sierra begins to discuss her husband’s affair, and is then asked if that is the only thing she has heard about her husband.

Later on, someone introduces Sierra to a woman who claims to be Shooter’s girlfriend, and The Glam Shop owner begins to attack her.

Is Sierra truly over Shooter or is she hoping there’s a chance they can still fix their broken marriage?

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Season 7, episode 2 airs Monday at 8 p.m. EDT on VH1.