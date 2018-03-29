“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Tommie Lee is in trouble with authorities once again. An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for the reality star after she failed to appear at a hearing over a previous arrest.

The VH1 star, who is known for her aggressive behavior and getting into trouble, has been trying to turn her life around on the series. But off-screen, it appears she is struggling to make a serious change in her life.

An arrest warrant was issued after Tommie was a no-show in court, where she was expected to appear in relation to her 2016 arrest for DUI and driving without a license, according to TMZ.

A day prior to her court hearing, prosecutors filed a motion to deny Tommie’s bond for the case after she was also accused of attacking an employee at the Lenox Square mall in Atlanta.

In February, Tommie and a male friend reportedly visited Henri Bendel, where an employee named Daniella helped the “LHHATL” star.

However, things quickly turned violent when Tommie began to argue with the woman. Authorities claim Tommie was caught on store cameras as she repeatedly slapped and punched the woman.

Daniella told police she was left with bruises on the left side of her face and eye. Tommie turned herself in about a month after the alleged attack and was charged with misdemeanor battery.

Although she was forced to spend the night in jail, she was released on $3,000 bond the following day and told TMZ cameras she had no part in the attack.

On “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Season 7, Tommie has been trying to turn her life around with a focus on jump-starting her music career and supporting her family. In Season 6, she also tried to stay out of trouble but ended up right back in the middle of it.

Despite her crimes, the reality star has complied with authorities and has turned herself in on more than one occasion. If Tommie decides to turn herself in once again following her missed court hearing, there’s a good chance she will be spending more than just one night in jail this time around.

