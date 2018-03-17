Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship will be explored in the upcoming Lifetime TV movie “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance.”

Ahead of its May release, Lifetime dropped a 21-second teaser for the movie. The clip centers on Meghan (Parisa Fitz-Henley) and Prince Harry (Murray Fraser) talking about their relationship.

The short teaser also shows the couple’s engagement, their sweet moments in bed, and their fairytale romance in general. Following the couple’s whirlwind courtship, Prince Harry tells Markle, “I don’t need my life to be this perfect royal picture. I just need you.”

Prior to the release of the teaser, on set photos of the cast members were shared online via Elle. One of the snaps shows Meghan, Prince Harry, Prince William (Burgess Abernethy) and Kate Middleton (Laura Mitchell) attending a royal engagement.

Another snap shows Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser recreating Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement photos. The original snaps were released a day after the couple announced their engagement in November 2017.

A third picture shows Abernethy’s Prince William and Mitchell’s Kate with their children, Prince George (Preston Karwat) and Princess Charlotte (Briella Weintraub).

“Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance” will also feature Bonnie Soper as Princess Diana. The Princess of Wales will most definitely be shown in a series of flashbacks since she has not met Markle. Princess Diana passed away on Aug. 31, 1997 following a car crash in Paris.

Maggie Sullivun plays the role of Queen Elizabeth II, and she and Meghan are expected to share several scenes together. Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles will be portrayed by Steve Coulter and Deborah Ramsay, respectively.

The premiere date for “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance” will be on May 13. Six days later, Prince Harry and Markle are expected to tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The couple’s ceremony will begin at 12 noon (7 a.m. EDT). A carriage procession and reception will follow at 1 p.m. (8 a.m. EDT).

As of late, the official guest list for Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding has not yet been released by the Kensington Palace.

Photo: Jack Hill - Pool/Getty Images