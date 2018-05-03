Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball is open to a potential LeBron James arrival in the summer but is also happy with the current potential of his team.

Ball last featured for the Lakers in their win over the Dallas Mavericks on March 28 after suffering a knee contusion. While the franchise did not end up making the NBA playoffs, the highly-publicized 20-year-old enjoyed a decent rookie season with 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game.

However, he did have his moments where he struggled as well but Ball would ultimately grade himself a B and is happy that the Lakers improved last season's record with nine more wins in the regular season.

"I give myself a B. I don't think I did tremendously well, don't think I did bad," Ball said, as per an extended version of a story that appeared in ESPN. "But missing the playoffs is tough. That was the goal. We thought we have the talent to make it. But I'm happy. We won more games than we won last year. That's a plus."

"Obviously, there is pressure being the No. 2 pick, all the stuff my dad [LaVar] said, how I'm supposed to come in and change the whole program. My only goal is to win a championship as soon as possible. Everybody wants an MVP or Defensive Player of the Year award. I want a ring," he said.

Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images

A major talking point this season is the potential free agency of James who has an opt-out in his Cleveland Cavaliers contract this year. A number of teams have registered their interest in the 33-year-old and the Lakers are touted as one of his potential destinations.

Joining the likes of promising prospects like Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram could be enticing for James, particularly for a long-standing dynasty. Whether he comes or not, Ball is still excited about the potential of the current Lakers side.

"If LeBron comes, great. If not, I wish him the best," Ball added. "But I like our team right now, to be honest. Got a lot of young, growing talent -- myself, Kuz, Brandon Ingram is growing a lot, Julius Randle really evolved this year."

"I love those guys, and we'll be special in the future. In the meantime, we're learning the ropes together, having fun on and off the court, like bowling recently -- maybe that's a bad example because Luke and the old people won. We were terrible," he added.

The Cavaliers are currently in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, having recently won Game 1 against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night.

Before the playoffs, James revealed what would influence his decision.

"I don't think like that," James said regarding his future. "I'm too much of a guy that's stuck in the moment. I don't do too much of that."

"My family. That's all that matters. I want to continue to win at the highest level, because I know I can still do it as an individual, and then my family. My family is what's most important to me, more than anything," he added.