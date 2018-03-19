After months of waiting, the premiere of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Season 7 is finally upon us. Between lies, infidelities, break ups, and all-out brawls, viewers will get the opportunity to catch up with some of their favorite cast members since the explosive Season 6 reunion.

Although there are plenty of familiar faces on the cast, there will be a few newcomers who are sure to cause some drama on the VH1 reality series.

Before tuning into the Monday night episode, meet the 2018 cast members of “LHHATL” Season 7.

​Erica Mena

A post shared by Erica Mena ____ (@iamerica_mena) on Mar 9, 2018 at 7:37pm PST

The “Love & Hip Hop: New York” alum has left the Big Apple with every intention of turning Atlanta into her new home. After a failed relationship, Erica is ready to shift her focus back to her music, but settling into the new town may distract the singer from the competition and her dreams.

Stevie J

A post shared by Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej_1) on Dec 28, 2017 at 9:33am PST

Stevie is ready to take his record label to the next level and is hoping to build a company filled with talented females. However, Stevie is known for getting a little too close to his artists, and this season will prove he hasn’t changed. When his new artist, Brittany, becomes eager to become the face of his record label, DangerZone, tensions arise when his other artist, Estelita Quintero refuses to share the spotlight with anyone else.

Mimi Faust

A post shared by Mimi Faust (@mimifaust) on Feb 28, 2018 at 6:24pm PST

While Mimi has made friends with Estelita, and may cause some trouble for Stevie by encouraging the artist to fight for her spot at the top, she will also be dealing with a new romance. Although much isn’t known about Mimi’s new girlfriend, in the super trailer, the single mom lets Stevie know she sees marriage in her future.

Kirk And Rasheeda Frost

A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on Jan 30, 2018 at 6:11pm PST

Now that Kirk has finally taken a paternity test, he and Rasheeda will be forced to make a decision about their future and family. The couple’s marriage came undone after a young woman, Jasmine Washington, revealed she was having an affair with Kirk, and he was the father of her child. Distraught by her husband’s infidelity, Rasheeda kicked Kirk out of their family home and has yet to decide whether she wants a divorce or is willing to move on from the past.

Karlie Redd

A post shared by KarlieRedd (@iamkarlieredd) on Feb 10, 2018 at 5:00pm PST

Karlie is supposed to be focusing on her career but gets a bit sidetracked thanks to her new relationship with music producer Sean Garrett. However, the blossoming romance may not sit well with Karlie’s ex-boyfriend Yung Joc, who is exploring a new business opportunity.

Sierra

A post shared by C.E.O OF THE GLAM SHOP (@sierra_glamshop_) on Mar 1, 2018 at 11:32am PST

After finding out her husband cheated on her with her assistant, Sierra filed for divorce, and has found herself a new man who makes her smile. However, a family tragedy may push her back into the arms of the man who broke her heart.

Tommie Lee

A post shared by Tommie (@tommiee_) on Mar 4, 2018 at 8:34pm PST

Tommie has been trying to stay out of trouble after several arrests and has turned her attention to her music career. Even though she is attempting to stay on the straight and narrow, it may prove to be a difficult task. With news of Scrapp’s early release and a budding friendship between her enemies Aunt Joy and KK, Tommie may be pulled back into the behavior she has tried to leave in the past.

Jessica Dime And Shawne Williams

A post shared by Jessica Dime A.K.A Dimepiece (@iamdimepiece) on Oct 9, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

After getting engaged last season, the couple is in the process of planning their luxurious destination wedding. Despite their desire to start a life together, Shawne’s commitment to reviving his basketball career will leave him little time to help Dime plan their wedding, which could affect their future.

Momma Dee

A post shared by Momma Dee (@tharealmommadee) on Jan 7, 2018 at 6:28am PST

Momma Dee is on the hunt for a new boyfriend this season amid her rocky marriage to Ernest. However, the matriarch may find herself back with her estranged husband sooner than expected when she learns some troubling news.

Rounding out the cast of the series are newcomers BK Brasco, Tokyo Vanity, Spice and Keely Hill, who are excited to create a name for themselves in Atlanta but won’t mind stirring up some trouble along the way.

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Season 7 premiere s Monday at 8 p.m. EDT on VH1.