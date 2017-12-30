Just because the year is ending doesn’t mean all of the drama, fights and all-out shocking moments from the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise will stop. In 2018, the popular reality series will head to Miami to explore the lives of artists living by the beach.

However, before tuning in to a whole new year of arguments and brawls check out the craziest “Love & Hip Hop” moments from 2017.

Remy Ma Suffers A Miscarriage

This is an emotional moment that no one expected to happen during Season 7 of “Love & Hip Hop: New York.” Remy Ma and her husband Papoose announced they were expecting their first child together in June 2016, however, when the seventh season of “LHHNY” aired in January 2017, it was revealed that the rapper suffered a miscarriage. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Remy explained that she was initially against sharing her miscarriage on the reality series, but her husband thought it was important to let other women know they were not alone.

“Made me realize how many women like myself experience the same thing and don’t have a strong partner by their side to say it will be alright. So I’m here to tell anyone going thru a similar situation that it is not over and God has the last say,” she wrote in the post.

Almost a year later, recent Instagram posts from the couple make it seem like they may be expecting once again.

Alexis Skyy Reveals She’s Pregnant With Fetty Wap’s Baby

After a long, drawn-out war with her “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” castmate, Masika Kalysha, Alexis revealed she was pregnant with her first child in September. However, it wasn't until the Season 4 reunion when she announced that the father of her child was Fetty Wap, who already shares a daughter with Masika.

Zell Swagg Vs. Misster Ray

A post shared by SNAPCHAT: NJLALA (@ooolalablog) on Oct 23, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

Zell and Ray were new additions to “LHHH” this year but they made sure their time on the show was unforgettable. During Season 4 of the series, the two men couldn’t be in the same room with one another without getting into an argument or jumping over the table past security to fight one another. However, by the reunion, it seemed like they were finally on the road to friendship when they agreed to hug it out.

However, things turned violent went Zell decided to brutally attack Ray, who was still sitting in his seat. Shortly after the attack, Ray sat down with VH1 and told the network he pressed charges against Zell.

“I called the police on him to get him arrested. And filed a restraining order – got a warrant for his arrest and put in a restraining order. There will be no speaking to Zell Swag in my life. There’s no conversation to be had between him and I,” he said.

Yandy Reveals She Isn’t Really Married To Mendeecees

Photo: VH1 When “LHHNY” aired in January of this year, Yandy came clean about the details of her marriage with Mendeecees. In 2015, Mendeecees was sentenced to 8 years in prison for federal drug trafficking charges, however, he and Yandy had a televised wedding special. Despite the hype surrounding their wedding, in 2017 Yandy revealed that she and Mendeecees aren’t actually married.

Yandy had several legal reasons why she didn’t want their marriage recognized by the government, but Mendeecees had no idea she never sent in their paperwork.

Kirk Reveals He Cheated On Rasheeda

A post shared by Jasmine Bleu (@jasminebleu) on Jul 25, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

Rasheeda and Kirk Frost have been together for over a decade, but the music producer seemingly ruined their marriage when a young woman named Jasmine Washington told Karlie Redd that Kirk was the father of her son. After some digging, Karlie found out that Kirk not only cheated on Rasheeda, but he was also financing Jasmine’s life and allowed her to stay in an apartment that he and Rasheeda paid for.

Although Kirk has yet to take a paternity test to determine if he is truly the child’s father, by the end of the season, Kirk had his lawyer draw up separation papers. Since then, it seems like he and Rasheeda have been keeping their distance from one another.

“Love & Hip Hop” Miami” is set to premiere on Monday at 8 p.m. EST.