According to an analyst, Apple is developing a more affordable version of the MacBook Air. The device is also said to be launching in the second half of this year.

Renowned leaker of Apple information and KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently issued a new research report to investors, saying they should anticipate the launch of a less expensive MacBook Air device this 2018. Kuo noted in his report that there’s going to be a more affordable MacBook Air, but he did not give specific details about the device.

Apple Insider has seen the research note, but even the Apple-centric news site isn’t certain if Kuo’s prediction only refers to a price cut, or if there’s indeed a new MacBook Air laptop with modified internals and specs. Kuo also predicted that the total shipments of MacBook devices will grow up to 15 percent this 2018.

“We expect Apple (US) to roll out the new MacBook Air with a lower price tag in 2018. We forecast total shipments of MacBook models will grow 10-15% YoY in 2018 (vs. 0-5% YoY decline for the NB industry), up from 15.5-16mn units in 2017,” Kuo stated.

The last time that Apple came up with a major update for the MacBook Air series was three years ago. At the 2017 WWDC, the Cupertino giant only introduced a minor update that came equipped with a slightly faster processor and a default 8GB RAM. Moreover, the 11-inch model of the MacBook Air series has completely been discontinued.

if what Kuo is saying turns out to be true, then Apple could be experimenting with the idea of bulking up the appeal of the MacBook Air series to more consumers by making an iteration that is less expensive than the usual. Kuo says investors can expect a second-quarter introduction, but it’s already obvious that the device could very likely be unveiled in June during Apple’s WWDC, as per MacRumors.

Aside from the low-cost MacBook Air, Kuo also stated in his research report that Apple is launching a 6.1-inch LCD iPhone and upgraded AirPods this year. The two devices have been widely discussed by leakers and several tech sites for some time now, so it’s not surprising if they turn out to be real.

Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni