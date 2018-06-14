A Southern California man was arrested for allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend and sending her thousands of text messages, local police said. Raul Plancarte-Hernandez, 33, was also accused of hacking into her social media accounts.

According to Thousand Oaks Police Department, the woman -- who has not been named -- dated Plancarte-Hernandez briefly in 2016. Since the two broke up, the man started calling his ex-girlfriend day and night.

The woman blocked the number, but Plancarte-Hernandez allegedly used phone apps to call and text her from different numbers, police said.

The woman received calls more than 300 times and messaged her about 4,000 times since they broke up, police said. He also allegedly hacked her social media accounts, Pay-Pal account, iCloud account, and phone account to make changes to them, according to police.

"The victim, in an attempt to stop Plancarte-Hernandez, changed her cell phone number, email address, Apple ID and all electronic means of identifying herself. Plancarte-Hernandez was still able to contact her via cell phone and email," police said in a statement.







"In a further attempt to liberate herself from the stalking, the victim also moved from the city of Moorpark to the city of Thousand Oaks in an attempt to elude Plancarte-Hernandez but he was still able to locate her. Plancarte-Hernandez sent threatening text messages to the victim that included current events in the victims’ life that Plancarte-Hernandez could have only known if he was nearby and watching the victim," the police said.

On June 7, detectives found Plancarte-Hernandez sitting in a parked car in front of the victim's home, police said. On June 12, he was charged with stalking after being arraigned in Ventura County Superior Court. He was remanded to custody in lieu of bail in the amount of $100,000.

"Plancarte-Hernandez was actively stalking the victim and sending her unwanted text messages," police said.

Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Alcorn