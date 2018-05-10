A woman in the Phoenix area is accused of stalking a man she met online, sending him thousands of text messages and breaking into his home after the two went on a date, police said.

Paradise Valley police on Tuesday arrested Jacqueline Claire Ades on charges of threatening, stalking and harassment against a man she dated.

Ades, 31, was booked into 4th Avenue Jail on threatening, stalking, harassment and failure to appear charges, reported KNXV, an ABC affiliate in Phoenix.

Police responded to a call Friday at the man's job where witnesses reportedly saw Ades acting hysterically and even claiming to be the man's wife.

On April 8, the unidentified man, who was out of the country at the time, called detectives saying he saw Ades in his home via surveillance video.

Officers went to the man's house where they discovered the woman taking a bath. Police also found a large knife on the passenger seat of her car during the arrest.

The man reportedly told police that he and Ades went on a date over a year ago and that she began to display obsessive behavior toward him.

In July, Ades was seen parked outside of the man's home, police said. Officers arrived when she was still outside of the residence. They asked her to leave the premises and afterward, she began texting the man repeatedly.

She sent 500 text messages daily and 65,000 in total, police said.

CIU makes arrest in stalking case. https://t.co/PlS4T5Agau pic.twitter.com/4sWHHxxb89 — Paradise Valley PD (@PVPolice) May 9, 2018

Many of the messages were aggressive and threatening, including "Don't ever try to leave me... I'll kill you... I don't wanna be a murderer!" and "Oh, what I would do w/your blood... I'd wanna bathe in it."

When police asked about the messages Ades said she "did not want to hurt the victim because she loved him" and that she "threatened him because she did not want him to leave," court paperwork said.

During police questioning, she claimed to send the man text messages throughout the day which he never returned. She also said she threatened him because she thought he reported her behavior to police.

Ades also admitted to knowing her statements were "crazy" and planned to return to Florida when released from jail. She is scheduled to appear in court May 15.

Photo: IndranIil Mukherjee/AFP/Getty Images