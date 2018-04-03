A Texas man was shot in the head on Facebook Live on Sunday, moments after he tried to stop his friends from playing with a loaded gun.

The incident took place at 2:30 a.m. (3:30 a.m. EDT) in a parking lot at a Valero gas station, Houston, Texas. In the extremely graphic video that was uploaded on Facebook Live, 26-year-old Devyn Holmes, sitting in the driver’s seat inside a car was seen arguing with two of his friends.

Holmes was heard telling the woman sitting next to him, Cassandra Damper, 25, that she was making him nervous by callously brandishing the loaded gun all around the car.

“It ain’t got no clip, bud,” the unidentified man sitting in the backseat is seen reportedly responding. At this, Holmes asked, “Where you from again?” Swinging the gun in a way that it pointed at Holmes, Damper said, “Say something, b---h,” before the gun went off, firing a bullet into Holmes’ head.

Blood gushed out through the bullet wound into Holmes’ white shirt, painting it red as he slumped to his left side. Both Damper and the other man rushed out of the vehicle and the video ended at that point.

Holmes was rushed to the Ben Taub Hospital, where he was put on life support, Metro reported.

According to the police, Damper tried to remove the gun residue from her hands before she was arrested. She has been charged with tampering or fabricating evidence.

Damper reportedly told the police during interrogation that she did not know that the gun was loaded. The other man seen in the video during the shooting was not charged.

An edited version of the Facebook Live video is currently circulating on YouTube. It is not clear whether Facebook has scrapped the original video from their streaming service.

The incident comes days after the suspect involved in shooting a 65-year-old North Carolina man on Facebook Live turned himself in last week.

"This is a terrible incident and our thoughts are with the victim and his loved ones," a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement. "Because we cannot have known that the victim would have wanted this horrific act to be live streamed on social media, we have removed the original video.”

"We will apply a warning screen to future uploads of the video intended to raise awareness or condemn this tragedy, and limit accessibility to people over the age of 18. We will remove instances of videos from Facebook that are shared supporting or encouraging such acts of violence," the statement added.

The victim, Prentis Robinson, was filming himself using a selfie stick when the suspect, Douglas Cleveland Colson, approached him on the street and fired four rounds of shots at him. Robinson was on his way back from the police station where he went to report a stolen cellphone when he was gunned down.

The motive behind the shooting is still being investigated. It was not clear at the time if the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Photo: Getty Images/ Scott Olson