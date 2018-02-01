There may be some questions surrounding Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his status with Manchester United amid rumors that the veteran forward is on his way the United States. Sources told French publication L'Equipe that the LA Galaxy and Ibrahimovic had agreed to a contract three weeks ago.

But there hasn't been confirmation from either the Galaxy or United and there are still questions as to when Ibrahimovic might join the MLS club. The Galaxy begin their season in March, but his Manchester United contract ends in June.

On Monday, BBC Sport quoted United manager Jose Mourinho that Ibrahimovic had told him that "he wants to recover and feel ready to help the team," though Mourinho did acknowledge Ibrahimovic's potential exit from Old Trafford.

Ibrahimovic, 36, is still rehabbing from knee problems. He last played 45 minutes in a match against Burnley on Boxing Day.

“He is working hard to be fit,” Mourinho said. “I don’t say he is injured because he is not injured but he’s trying to be ready for the demands of Premier League football.”

On Jan. 28, Ibrahimovic tweeted a picture of himself on a treadmill.

High altitude work pic.twitter.com/0vFumu34CX — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) January 28, 2018





There are 13 games remaining in the Premier League season, and United are currently 15 points behind leader Manchester City. United are only three points had of third-place Liverpool and Chelsea and five points ahead of Tottenham.

United's next Champions League match will be against on Sevilla on Feb. 21 and their next FA Cup match will be on Feb. 17.

The LA Galaxy host the Portland Timbers on Mar. 4 in the season opener.

Galaxy forward Giovani dos Santos said playing alongside Ibrahimovic "would be like a dream come true."

Photo: Getty