After MSNBC host Joy Reid abruptly ended a contentious interview with Pastor Mark Burns, an ally of President Donald Trump on “AM Joy” on Saturday, the latter said on Twitter that he thinks Reid should move to Haiti.

Following the heated interview, Marks live-tweeted his response. “She’s always been very kind and I think fair to me,” Burns said in the video. “But I think, obviously in the interview that you just saw if you watch Joy, that she should just move to Haiti since she’s more concerned about Haitian immigrants than black Americans here in poverty.”

His comments stemmed after he had a heated discussion with Reid as well as other democratic panelists regarding Trump’s now infamous “s------- countries” comment – spoken during a White House meeting on immigration, Thursday – that many people believe was targeted toward Haiti and other African countries.

Initially, in the interview, Burns denied that Trump used the controversial language in the meeting. However, he was forced to backtrack when Reid referred to statements from politicians like Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who confirmed Trump’s comment.

“Were you in the room?” Reid asked Burns. At this, Reid tried to brush off the president’s comment, saying that people are often too focused on Trump’s words, instead of what he is trying to accomplish.

During the interview, Burns also cited the Bible, saying that it states that one should love thy neighbor, which is why the U.S. sends financial aid to other countries. The pastor’s view was questioned by Reid, who then said how does the president justify turning his back on immigrants who are simply looking for a brighter future in the West.

In his response, Burns made it abundantly clear that he supports Trump’s “America First” policy. He added that because of immigrants pooling into the country, “black people in America are suffering.”

Reid began to lose her patience with Burns toward the end of the interview as he refused to give a straight answer to most of the questions asked. “I’m gonna give you one more chance to answer my question and then we’re gonna be done here because you’re actually wasting my time when you talk over me and don’t answer my question,” Reid warned.

At this, Burns told Reid: “You’re wasting my time.” As soon as he said this, Reid said, “Oh, well then, if I’m wasting your time, then goodbye,” and suddenly ended the interview.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration did not deny that the president used the term but pushed back on the notion that Haiti was one of the countries the remark was targeted to.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), who was in the room with Trump at the time when the expletive was used, said he had no doubts that Haiti was indeed one the countries that the POTUS targeted by his comment.

“He said, ‘Haitians, do we need more Haitians?’” Durbin said, Market Watch reported.