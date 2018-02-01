UPDATE: 3:35 a.m. EST — According to Chinese news agency Xinhua, the office building that went up in flames in Zhengzhou, China, was called Yuansheng International, which is owned by the Greenland Group, a well-known company in the central Henan province, where Zhengzhou is located.

The fire broke out at 1:35 p.m. local time (12:35 a.m. EST), a city official told Xinhua. The official also added the fire was initially seen on the thermal insulation layer of the building, although the exact cause of the fire was unknown.

Onlookers saw flames caking the walls of the building and burning window frames falling to the street below. Firefighters were working to bring the fire under control. No casualties were reported so far.

Original story:

An office building in the Zhengzhou, China went up in flames Thursday.

According to reports, the fire broke out on the 20th floor of the office building in Zhengzhou, which is in the Henan province of central China. Fire fighters arrived on the scene and were trying to extinguish the blaze, People’s Daily China reported. No casualties had been reported so far, but given the extent of the fire, there could be some.

The police barricaded the area where the fire was still blazing. According to Chinese news outlet CGTN, which spoke to residents near the area, the office building is owned by real estate developer Greenland Group, a well-known company throughout the province.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Neither government officials nor Greenland Group made any statements regarding the incident.

Photo: Getty Images/ China Photos

This is a developing story.