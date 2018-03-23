After Matt Lauer was accused of sexual harassment and fired from NBC over the allegations, the anchor’s life began to crumble--starting with his disgraced reputation and rumors about an imminent divorce with wife Annette Roque. Despite a recent report however, one thing the journalist hasn’t lost is his famous friends.

Since claims of his inappropriate behavior in the workplace became public knowledge, Lauer has been laying low by spending time at his home in the Hamptons. However, a new report alleges he has taken another personal blow after Billy Joel “dumped” him as a friend.

The National Enquirer and RadarOnline published identical articles claiming the stars were no longer on good terms due to Lauer’s behavior, but insiders told Gossip Cop the story is false.

The article alleges Joel is determined to “protect” his career and marriage, which means he can’t afford to be “painted with the same brush as the disgraced morning newsman.”

The “insider” goes on to claim Lauer is no longer welcomed at the star’s shows, and cannot sit in the front row. However, whether or not Joel and Lauer were friends, the anchor would have never had the opportunity to sit front row at the singer’s concerts.

In a 2014 Billboard interview, Joel revealed he reserves the first two rows of his shows for fans with nosebleed seats. Sources close to the singer told Gossip Cop Joel has “never banned Matt from attending any of his concerts.”

The false article was reportedly written based off of the fact the two men have homes in the Hamptons. However, the two weren’t even friends to begin with. Although Lauer and Joel have run into one another over the years and exchanged pleasantries, they are not close.

Despite his sexual harassment scandal, Lauer has actually remained in touch with several of his famous friends. Over at NBC, the anchor still seems to have the support of former “Today” show colleagues Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Willie Geist.

Following his termination from the network, the three appeared to still value their relationship with Lauer and wished him well.

