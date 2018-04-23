Matt Lauer has spent the last few months keeping a low profile since he was fired from NBC over sexual harassment allegations. However, it appears his scandal has had a negative effect on his personal life, as sources close to the anchor revealed his marriage with Annette Roque is heading for a divorce.

Lauer and Roque, who have been at the center of divorce rumors since news of his termination from the network was first announced on Nov. 29, 2017, are reportedly “preparing for divorce” after almost 20 years of marriage.

“He is truly devastated and wants to make up for anything he has done to hurt people,” a source told People.

“But the damage in his marriage can’t be fixed, and each would be better off to move on. They know this, but the kids are important to both of them,” the insider added.

Lauer and Roque share three children together, sons Jack, 16, and Thijs, 11, and daughter Romy, 14. Sources close to the couple revealed the former “Today” show anchor “rarely talks” to his wife, and the discussion of money is stalling the divorce proceedings.

This is not the first time sources have alleged the couple is gearing up for a divorce. In March, insiders claimed the two were ready for their split and simply waiting to reach a settlement.

“Their marriage is completely over. At this point, all they have left to do is to settle their divorce and to separate their assets,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

“Annette is done playing the role of Matt’s loyal wife,” the insider added.

In November 2017, a source told People those close to Lauer knew he was often unfaithful to Roque throughout their marriage. “He regularly cheated on his wife,” one insider stated.

“Everyone knew. His wife lives in the Hamptons and he lives in the city, but we never heard he made unwanted moves,” the source said referring to the sexual harassment allegations made against the anchor.

A Lauer insider went on to reveal his marriage to Roque “was never good,” and the two “struggled with a modern marriage.”

Since his termination from NBC neither Lauer nor Roque has commented on the state of their marriage.

