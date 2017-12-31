Ringing in the New Year tends to be a theme around this time of year, but for Matt Lauer, it seems like the former NBC anchor wants to lay low and spend time with those close to him.

Ahead of his 60th birthday on Dec. 30, Lauer was spotted out in the Hamptons with a family friend after spending the holidays with his wife, Annette Roque, and their three children.

According to the Daily Mail, Lauer was seen dropping a woman off at the local train station. The journalist escorted the woman to the platform, carrying her bags and even waited alongside her despite the frigid temperatures.

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Lauer’s latest outing comes after he reportedly spent Christmas with his family despite rumors that his wife is considering divorcing the disgraced TV anchor who was fired from the “Today” show following sexual harassment allegations.

This wouldn’t be the first time Roque asked for a divorce. In 2006, the model filed for divorce from the anchor citing “mental abuse, extreme mental and emotional distress, humiliation, torment, and anxiety.”

However, weeks after filing, Roque withdrew her petition. A source told Page Six that the model was willing to give her marriage another chance after Lauer offered her a post-nuptial agreement and a large sum of money.

While Lauer’s marriage may still have a fighting chance, he can breathe a sigh of relief knowing his former NBC co-workers Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have not betrayed him by participating in a tell-all interview.

Life & Style published an issue featuring Guthrie and Kotb on the cover along with the headline, “Savannah & Hoda: Our Side Of The Story.” The cover also features a quote that reads, “Matt betrayed all of us.” However, Gossip Cop noted that the two “Today” show anchors actually haven’t spoken to any outlet regarding Lauer’s firing.

Guthrie first announced Lauer’s firing on Nov. 29 on the “Today” show, revealing she had only learned of her co-worker’s termination just moments before going live on air.

Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images