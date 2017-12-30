After a six month wait, fans of "The Amazing Race" are finally getting to learn more about the landmark 30th instalment and the contestants who will be racing for the $1 million prize at the finish line.

In a press release, the CBS show revealed that the new season would feature a cast of 11 teams of two that are among the most competitive and accomplished groups to take on the challenge of the show thus far, and there will be several new twists thrown their way throughout the competition, including a head-to-head competition at the mat during Leg 2, where teams will duke it out even more to avoid elimination.

The competitive spirit in each of these teams is sure to make things more intriguing and dramatic throughout the season, as there will likely be all kinds of sparks flying when these groups all fight and claw their way to the finish line.

So who are the 11 teams who have willingly signed up for this all-out battle to the finish version of "The Amazing Race?" Here's everything you need to know:

1. Alexander Rossi and Conor Daly: These 26 year-olds from Indianapolis, Indiana are Indy Car drivers, and Alexander actually won the Indy 500 in 2016.

2. April Gould and Sarah Williams: These 39-year-olds from Gilbert and Mesa, Arizona are business owners and friends who own a Goat Yoga studio. April has also appeared twice on "American Ninja Warrior."

3. Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf: The 32-year-old former Marine from Plano, Texas and 26-year-old from Los Angeles met while competing together on "Big Brother" in 2017.

4. Dessie Mitcheson and Kayla Fitzgerald: The 27 and 26-year-old are models from Apollo, Pennsylvania and Clermont, Florida.

5. Eric and Daniel Guiffreda: These 33-year-old twin brothers from Louisiana are also firefighters who work together.

6. Henry Zhang and Evan Lynyak: The 22-year-old management consultants from Los Angeles are both Yale Graduates and accomplished champion debaters. Evan was also the top ranking female debater in the world in 2016.

7. Joey Chestnut and Tim Janus: The 33-year-old and 41-year-old competitive eaters from San Jose, California and New York are no strangers to unique competition, as both are champions in their own right, with Joey even winning the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating contest 10 times.

8. Kristi Leskinen and Jen Hudak: The retired professional skiers, 36 and 30, are prepared to go to the extreme when it comes to competing and winning once again.

9. Lucas Bocanegra and Brittany Austin: The 35 and 31-year-old lifeguards from Miami Springs, Florida, have saved countless lives in their line of work.

10. Cedric Ceballos and Shawn Marion: The retired NBA players, 48 and 39, are looking forward to the experience of "The Amazing Race."

11. Trevor Wadleigh and Chris Marchant: The 31 and 33-year-old musicians from New York, who are both a part of the string quartet Well Strung, are hoping the race will challenge them in new ways.

Catch the new racers in action when "The Amazing Race" Season 30 premieres on Wednesday, Jan, 3 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

Photo: CBS