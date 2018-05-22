Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to Kensington Palace just days after their wedding.

A photo of the couple riding their car on their way back home was published online via the Daily Mail. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were both wearing matching sunglasses at that time.

The last time the public saw Prince Harry and Markle was on Saturday, May 19, after they went to their evening reception at the Frogmore House. The gathering was hosted by Prince Charles and was attended by Prince Harry and Markle’s closest family and friends.

Meanwhile, the newlyweds returned to Kensington Palace to kick off their official engagements as a married couple. Instead of going on a honeymoon, they have decided to carry out their royal duties first.

On the royal family’s website, Markle’s biography has also been uploaded. More specifically, it shed light on the former actress’ life-long commitment to promoting social justice and women’s empowerment. “I am proud to be a woman and a feminist,” Markle declared.

The charities and causes that Markle will be involved in as a new member of the royal family will be unveiled in the coming weeks. After which, she and Prince Harry are expected to jet off to Australia for the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry and Markle first made their official public debut at last year’s games in Toronto, Canada. At that time, the 33-year-old prince was photographed kissing Markle on the cheek. The former actress was joined by her mom Doria Ragland and best friend Jessica Mulroney at the sports event.

Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19. After their wedding ceremony, a carriage procession around Windsor was held. The couple also attended their lunch reception at St. George’s Hall, which was hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

Markle’s friends who attended her wedding include Janina Gavankar, Priyanka Chopra, Serena Williams, Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, and more.

