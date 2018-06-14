Meghan Markle brings out Prince Charles’ playful side in a very unique way, says Judi James, a body language expert.

While speaking with Express, James talked about the moment that Markle made Prince Charles laugh at the Trooping the Colour.

“Technically, Charles would be standing in the front row on the balcony, alongside the Queen and close to Kate and William, and that is where he finally placed himself once the ceremony began. But it is clear from photos that he seemed drawn towards his youngest son and his new wife when it came to having a chat and a laugh,” she said.

James added that it’s very obvious that Prince Charles has developed a close bond with Markle.

“There are clearly strong bonds of affection between Charles and Kate, but Harry and his wife do seem to bring out the heir to the throne’s more playful side,” James said.

The body language expert also said that Markle tends to use signals that boost the ego of the people she’s talking to. This could be another reason why Prince Charles prefers talking to Markle than other members of the royal family.

“Meghan uses some great flattering body language signals to boost the ego of the people she’s talking or listening to, and the smile and raised a hand here does seem to be putting Charles into raconteur mode,” she said.

In some of the photos from the Trooping the Colour, Prince Charles is seen looking directly at Prince Harry and Markle. His posture, according to James, suggests that he appreciates their company.

Markle debuted at her first Trooping the Colour event last weekend. However, the former actress was criticized for the dress she opted to wear. Markle was photographed in an off-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress, which royal fans dubbed as inappropriate.

However, Joe Little, the managing editor of Majesty magazine, told People that Markle’s attire did not necessarily break protocol.

“It was deemed by some people to be a bit revealing, but personally I couldn’t see any harm in it. She looked great,” he said.

Myka Meier, a royal etiquette expert, said that fans’ reactions may have been negative because they are used to seeing royals in more formal clothing at the Trooping the Colour.

Photo: Getty Images/Dominic Lipinski - Pool