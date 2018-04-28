Meghan Markle and Chelsy Davy share a unique connection with each other, and it has nothing to do with Prince Harry.

According to the Daily Mail, Davy is dating James Marshall, a television producer, who also happens to be Markle’s good friend. A photo of the couple kissing each other was shared online by the publication.

Markle is also friends with Marshall’s ex-wife, Elettra Wiedemann, the granddaughter of Ingrid Bergman, a Hollywood icon.

In 2015, Wiedemann was featured in Markle’s lifestyle blog The Tig. Prince Harry’s fiancée asked Wiedemann to come up with an insider’s guide to Paris that she and her readers could use in the future.

Meanwhile, Markle also made headlines recently with Prince Harry’s other ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas. According to Express, the “Horrible Bosses” star bumped into Bonas two years ago while they were at the Wimbledon.

Markle was photographed sitting just inches away from Bonas at that time. But it is unclear whether or not they were introduced to each other by their common friends.

There are some rumors suggesting that Bonas has been invited to Prince Harry and Markle’s royal wedding on May 19. Even though Bonas and Prince Harry are ex-lovers, they have remained close to each other. Richard Eden, a royal expert, said that Prince Harry will most likely invite Davy as well.

“Harry has stayed good friends with Chelsy and Cressida, so they will be there, one of his pals tells me. He made sure there were no hard feelings when they split up. I don’t think Meghan will mind,” Eden wrote for the Daily Mail.

As of late, Prince Harry and Markle have not yet announced the friends and family members they have invited to their wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle next month. What has only been confirmed is that the royal couple will invite members of the congregation, as well as those people that contributed to their respective communities.

Photo: Getty Images/Alstair Grant - WPA Pool