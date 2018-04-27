The rehearsals for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding have reportedly begun.

A source recently told E! News that technical rehearsals at St. George’s Chapel are currently taking place. The objective of the rehearsal is to make sure that all sounds, angles, and the traffic of the people inside the venue will be managed properly.

Prince Harry and Markle are expected to grace a full wedding practice two days before their big day. Another source said that multiple rehearsals are expected to take place from now until days before the wedding to make sure that everything will go smoothly on May 19.

Other than their ongoing practices, Prince Harry and Markle are also doing their individual preparations for their nuptials next month. The “Suits” alum flew to the United States weeks ago to complete her U.K. visa application. Markle also enjoyed a bridal shower with some of her closest friends.

Prince Harry, who just named Prince William as his best man, is expected to attend his stag party soon. Some sources claimed that the gathering with his male friends already took place, and it is possible. After all, Prince Harry told reporters that Prince William knew he will be his best man months ago. The siblings just decided to keep the information a secret.

Meanwhile, royal fans who did not score an invite to the wedding may still take part in the festivities. Prince Harry and Markle are encouraging everyone to donate to their chosen charities instead of giving them money or other material things.

“The couple have chosen charities, which represent a range of issues that they are passionate about, including sport for social change, women’s empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV, and the Armed Forces. Many of these are small charities and the couple is pleased to be able to amplify and shine a light on their work,” the Kensington Palace said in a statement.

Photo: Getty Images/Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool