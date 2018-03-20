Kate Hopkins recently drew backlash after she compared Meghan Markle to the victims of child abuse in Telford.

On her Twitter account, Hopkins predicted that Markle will get pregnant faster than an 11-year-old white girl in Telford. The former “Apprentice” star was obviously referring to the young girls who are raped by much older men.

Lucy Allan, a British politician, asked Hopkins to remove her “vile” tweet, but she refused to do so.

“Lack of respect for victims is the cause of this horrific crime and is why it is not identified and prosecuted. Today is #CSEDAY2018,” Allan wrote.

Hopkins fired back at Allan and wrote, “Be outraged… I don’t give a damn what ‘day’ you say it is. It’s another day where our daughters are gang raped by majority Pakistani men. Get off Twitter. Get us out patrolling streets, walking our girls home, educating children. We are all complicit.”

The former reality TV star later on shared the message she received from Twitter saying that they did not find any issue with her tweet. Therefore, they did not delete it on her behalf.

According to The Telegraph, a 19-year-old girl went to Allan’s office last summer to reveal that she was groomed six years earlier to have sex with a much older Asian man. Allan told the publication that she did not once doubt the teenager’s version of events because she appeared to be very credible.

BBC reported that up to 1,000 girls in Telford could have been victims of rape throughout the past 28 years. Martin Evans, the assistant chief constable, told the publication that they have already arrested 56 people who could be involved in the matter. He added that he’s glad more and more women are coming forward with their sexual abuse stories.

“The CSE reports we have received this week relate to non-recent child abuse exploitation offences and we will be reviewing them alongside any other available information, ensuring those reporting abuse are fully supported,” he said.

As of late, Markle has not yet reacted to Hopkins’ comments. Last year, she also threw shade at Prince Harry in the article she wrote for the Daily Mail. Hopkins sarcastically said she’s happy the 33-year-old prince found Markle because she didn’t think he will ever settle down.

Photo: Paul Grover - Pool/Getty Images