American journalist Megyn Kelly recently hinted on the possibility of Meghan Markle becoming queen in the future.

While speaking on “Today,” the host said that Markle could land the important role if Prince Harry will become king someday. The 33-year-old prince is currently sixth in line to the throne. And the only way for him to be king is if his grandmother, father, older brother, nephews, and nieces die.

“The question is whether we could have an American Queen someday. The truth is, in order for her to become queen, a lot of hideous tragic things have to happen,” she said (via Express).

Her co-host, Al Roker, replied, “Thanks for bringing that up. Oh, what a happy day it is. Sorry, everybody.”

At one point during the royal wedding discussion, Kelly also said that she thinks Prince Harry is delighted he won’t ever become king.

Cosmopolitan reported that Markle will most likely never become queen because the succession to the British throne is regulated through descent. This means that those marrying into the royal family do not acquire succession rights.

And if Prince Harry, for whatever reason, becomes king in the future, Markle won’t still be called a queen. Rather, she may be given the title of Queen Consort.

Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding is just a few hours away. The couple just released their Order of Service via the Kensington Palace. The document states that Markle won’t obey her fiancé in her vows. Prince Harry will also wear his wedding band – something that Prince William didn’t do when he wed Kate Middleton.

The songs “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King and “Amen/This Little Light of Mine” by Etta James will be played at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle while guests are entering the venue. Prince Charles also helped the royal couple decide on the other songs that will be played on their wedding day.

Photo: Getty Images/Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool