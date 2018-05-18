Prince Harry was recently slammed by George Galloway, a radio personality, for marrying Meghan Markle without first meeting her dad Thomas Markle Sr.

While speaking on “Talk Radio” (via Express), Galloway that he is interested to learn more about the royal wedding, but it’s not because he’s a fan of Markle and Prince Harry.

“The British establishment has made yet another monumental series of blunders in their handling of the arrangements for this wedding. How does it come to pass? Now maybe I’m old-fashioned. Maybe I’m speaking as a man of my age and class. But, I always thought, especially if you were a traditionalist, that the groom asked the father of the bride for his daughter’s hand. I certainly did – didn’t you?” he said.

Galloway is appalled by the fact that Prince Harry has not even met his fiancée’s dad. He was supposed to get to know Thomas in person ahead of the royal wedding on Saturday, but he suffered from heart attack and needed to undergo surgery.

Markle just announced that her dad will not be attending the royal wedding. She also asked everyone to give Thomas some space while he recovers from the procedure.

“Harry hasn’t even met the father of the bride and he’s not going to meet him on Saturday because the man has been caught up in the mother of all imbroglios. If he didn’t have a heart problem before all this, well he’s certainly got one now,” he said.

The Firebrand leftist also criticized the royal family for not sending someone to the United States to look after Markle’s dad.

“Why didn’t the palace send a pin-striped, bowler-hatted civil servant to the United States to mind, manage, cosset, protect the extended family and especially the father and mother of the woman who is about to enter the British Royal Family? Or why not send a wizened old newspaper editor to handle this? And then we might not have this plethora of paparazzi pictures, selling stories for money, writing books, hitting out, sisters falling out, and all things that are making this royal wedding looking extremely dodgy before it’s even happened?” he said.

Photo: Getty Images/VICTORIA JONES/AFP