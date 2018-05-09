Meghan Markle has decided to celebrate her wedding day without most of her family members.

Last week, Kensington Palace announced that the "Suits" star's parents would be attending the royal wedding. Markle's mom, Doria Ragland and dad, Thomas Markle Sr., have big roles at the event. However, there was no mention of the other members of their family.

According to Francesca Specter, a lifestyle reporter at Daily Express, it is believed that the Lord Chamberlain, the most senior officer in the royal household, advised the bride-to-be against snubbing her own family on her big day. However, Prince Harry's fiancée has already decided to exclude them and opted to ignore the suggestion.

"He said: 'You've made more enemies because if you don't invite them they may come out with stories,'" an insider told the publication. "She said she would rather have that than have people there she’s not close to."

"I understand she doesn't get on with a lot of her extended family," the insider added. "That's why she didn’t want to invite them to the wedding."

A number of Markle's relatives have already shown their interest in witnessing her nuptials with Prince Harry. However, all of them, including half-sister Samantha Grant and half-brother Thomas Markle Jr., didn't receive an invite to the royal wedding.

In fact, Markle's siblings were furious that they were not invited. Grant even attacked Prince Harry at one point for allowing his bride-to-be to ignore her own family when the couple invited thousands of strangers to their special day.

"It's time to 'man up' @HRHHenryWindsor," Grant wrote. "Shout outs about humanitarianism, don't work when you are allowing Meg to ignore the Markles. It is s contradiction. Someone must point out that the 'Emperor is not wearing any clothes'."

Meanwhile, Markle's cousin blamed Grant for the missing invitations. Trish Gallup felt that Grant's controversial book, "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister," was the reason the future royal ignore them.

"I've done everything I can to try to reach Meghan, but we are not invited. I'm not holding out any hope. Certainly, invitations would have arrived by now if they were coming," Gallup said. "I think Meghan's sister blew it for us by writing a tell-all book – and I believe they don't want to risk embarrassment, which is understandable. I'm saddened, though. I would have loved to give my wishes to Meghan."

Photo: Getty Images/Toby Melville