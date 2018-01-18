Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding is just four months away, and the couple needs to make some tough decisions soon.

But since Markle is still adjusting to her new life as a future royal, the former actress may be having a more difficult time with making decisions. According to US Weekly, Markle and Prince Harry want to do things their way for their wedding without breaking royal traditions.

“With the wedding, they both want to do things their way. While they will always be mindful of traditions, the day is ultimately about them and what they want to do,” the source said.

Markle and Prince Harry will be assisted by the Buckingham Palace events team for their big day. The team will also be responsible for the safety and security of the royal family, as well as their guests. And Markle’s close friend, Jessica Mulroney, has been sharing her ideas to the “Horrible Bosses” star.

In December, reports swirled that Markle has already chosen the designer of her wedding dress. Israeli fashion guru Inbal Dror shared photos of her sketches online and heightened speculations that she will be the one designing Markle’s dress. However, nothing has been finalized yet.

On top of the dress, Markle and Prince Harry would also have to come up with their royal wedding guest list. Markle, who is a supporter of former President Barack Obama, may invite him and his wife to their wedding. Prince Harry also has a close bond with the Obamas.

On the contrary, Markle does not necessarily support President Donald Trump, and her half-sister, Samantha Markle-Grant, is not a Trump supporter either. There are rumors suggesting that Markle and Prince Harry will not invite Trump to their nuptials. But this hasn’t been confirmed either.

Markle and Prince Harry would also have to decide on which artist will perform at their wedding. Ellie Goulding sang during Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2011 reception.

As of late, only the wedding date and venue have been confirmed by the Kensington Palace. Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding will be on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Photo: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images