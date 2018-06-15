Meghan Markle was reportedly forced to give up her favorite seafood for Prince Harry.

Grant Harrold, a former royal butler, told Express that Markle and other members of the royal family are not allowed to eat seafood to avoid possible food poisoning.

“It is a very sensible move to abandon having seafood when out and about on public duties. We don’t want a member of the royal family having a serious reaction to food poisoning especially if she is on an overseas tour,” Harrold said.

In 2013, Markle told The New Potato magazine that her ideal meal would typically consist of seafood. “A leisurely dinner of seafood and pasta, and a negroni to cap off the night,” she said at that time.

Meanwhile, Harrold also said that Markle and other members of the royal family cannot consume foie gras. According to The Telegraph, foie gras and shellfish was banned from the royal table by Prince Charles in 2008. But this has more to do with his commitment to animal welfare and not for hygiene reasons.

At that time, Andrew Farquharson, the deputy master of the household at Clarence, told the publication, “The Prince of Wales has a policy that his chefs should not buy foie gras. His Royal Highness was not aware that the House of Cheese sells foie gras and this will be addressed when their warrant is reviewed.”

Foie gras has been described as a torture in a tin by animal rights activists because it is produced through the force-feeding of ducks and geese until their livers burst.

In related news, other than her love for seafood, Markle was also required to give up her career as an actress. Following her engagement to Prince Harry in November, Markle announced that she will no longer be returning to the upcoming season of “Suits.”

The 36-year-old royal will no longer hold individual interviews or appear on commercials, talk shows, reality TV competitions, and the like since she now represents the royal family.

Instead of focusing on her acting career, Markle is now involved in The Royal Foundation, as well as several other charities close to her chart.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson