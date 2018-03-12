Meghan Markle dyed her hair red ahead of her royal wedding with Prince Harry.

When the "Suits" star stepped out with her groom-to-be to visit Birmingham, many noticed her red highlights, Marie Claire reported. The publication noted that Markle would not be able to make her own decisions when she officially becomes a royal. Thus, she changed up her black locks prior to her big day.

"It allows the hair to reflect dimension, especially on dark brunettes that can tend to look flat," Rona O'Connor, a celebrity hair color expert and co-owner of Lukaro Salon, told People about Markle's highlights. "Meghan's color looks natural, healthy and is low maintenance. Her color is great for a woman on the go, youthful for brunettes in darker shades and easy to maintain."

According to O'Connor, getting subtle highlights is a great way to accent a layered haircut. This will also show the movement of the hair.

O'Connor shared some tips to achieve Markle's highlight. "To create a natural sun-kissed or naturally dimensional brunette, choosing a shade one-two shades lighter in a golden brunette will give the look of days spent at the beach," she said about the color. "This color result can be achieved with either a dark neutral blonde or light neutral brown shade that is two shades lighter than the base color, used with 20 volume peroxide."

In related news, there are rumors that Markle has chosen Ralph & Russo to design her wedding dress. But when Richard Eden reached out to the brand, they declined to confirm it.

"A Ralph & Russo spokesman tells me: 'We will be politely declining to comment on this topic.' And Kensington Palace officials were similarly discreet," Eden wrote.

Keeping Markle's wedding dress designer a secret is not surprising. The palace did the same when Kate Middleton's bridal gown was also in the works in 2011. In fact, Mandy Ewing, who was part of the team who created the Duchess of Cambridge's wedding dress, described the project as "very secret."

"We knew who it was for, but it was very secret," Ewing said. "The dress was all in the news, but nobody knew who was doing it. When you're working you just focus on it and try not think about what's in the news. But it was an exciting event and everybody loved working on it - it was a once in a lifetime opportunity."

Photo: Getty Images/Ian Vogler