Meghan Markle breaks the royal protocol again after hugging a 10-year-old girl.

On Thursday, the "Suits" star and Prince Harry stepped out together to visit Birmingham to celebrate International Women's Day. During the said visit, the couple was at Millennium Point to encourage students to pursue careers in math and science.

Prince Harry approached Markle with a student named Sophie Richards, 10, from Worcester. She told the couple that she wanted to be an actress and she received the "Horrible Bosses" star's support.

"Meghan told me that I can achieve whatever I want to achieve. And Meghan said she would like to see me on TV when I become an actress," Richards said (via BBC). "It was a dream come true. I will never forget this day."

In the video, Markle extended her hand to give Richards a handshake. But then after that, she hugged the student.

This was not the first time that Markle hugged someone during her royal engagements with Prince Harry. In February, the "Remember Me" star also made headlines after hugging charity co-founder Alice Thompson during the royal couple's visit to Edinburgh Castle

"I told her I had often felt overshadowed by my male colleagues and got very close to giving up. But when I saw her UN speech, which I cried most of the way through, I just thought I couldn't give up yet," Thompson said about her encounter with Markle.

"It was at the end when I went in for a handshake with Meghan and she just embraced me," Thompson continued. "They were both so genuine - showing the kind of interest and good nature you can't fake."

Since Markle is very warm to the crowd many are seeing her as the next Princess Diana. In fact, Erin Specht, who dated Markle's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. for 16 years, believes that she can be more popular than the late Princess of Wales.

"The royal family is lucky to have her. She absolutely could be more popular than Diana," Specht said.

Meanwhile, etiquette expert William Hanson believes that royal likes Markle and Kate Middleton should stop giving hugs, cuddles and high-fives. For him, they should act as a royal and stop being "one of us."

"For me, royalty should be royal. They are not supposed to be like 'one of us.' They must all be nice people, yes (and they are), but it seems that it's now all a bit too chummy and informal," Hanson wrote. "We don't fund them to be like us. If they are just like any other family, then what's the need to subsidise them? Why not give us the funding then, instead?"

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson