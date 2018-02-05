Meghan Markle may just be trying to fit in with her fiancé Prince Harry’s family.

Traci Brown recently decoded the former actress’ body language during public sightings. Brown said that Markle does not try to steal the spotlight from Prince Harry or any other member of the royal family even though she’s the one getting the most attention lately.

And even though Markle’s affection towards Prince Harry in public was recently criticized, Brown said that there’s also something positive about it. During their Christmas morning service, the 36-year-old was seen holding Prince Harry close. The 33-year-old, on the other hand, placed his hand in front of his coat.

“This shows that they’re a united front. He’s putting up a little bit of protection between himself and all the media. She’s not trying to be a star, just to fit in,” she told Express.

Meanwhile, Brown is also predicting that Markle will own her wedding day. The “Horrible Bosses” star may adhere to some royal traditions, but she will definitely add some twists here and there.

“On her wedding day we’re going to see her full glow. We’re not going to see her shy away from the attention. She’s got plenty of time to prepare. She’s the belle of the ball and is going to own it. I do see someone who’s more confident and comfortable in her own skin now. I think it will be fun to watch and see her change in the upcoming years,” the body language expert said.

Brown also seemingly debunked the psychic predictions suggesting that Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage won’t last. She said that Markle appears to be smitten over Prince Harry, and it seems that she intends to stay married to him for as long as possible.

“So I think she knows a good thing when she has it and is going to keep it!” she said.

Markle and Prince Harry are set to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Photo: Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images