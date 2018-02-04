Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rumored to send out wedding invitations this week, but it seems that they will not be Sarah Ferguson.

The Duchess of York is expected to reunite with the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding, and this will be her first in several years. A royal insider reportedly told The Sun that Ferguson has been asked by the royal family to avoid talking about the family’s wedding engagements.

“The Duchess of York is not invited to Harry’s wedding. The invites are being sent out this week and she’s not on the list. Fergie has been told to keep a low profile before Eugenie’s wedding and not to go on talk shows or give interviews about the royal family. She’s not happy about it,” the source said.

According to the same royal insider, the members of the royal family cannot stand Ferguson that is why it would be unlikely for Prince Harry to invite his aunt. But since Prince Harry and Markle have become close with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Ferguson thinks that she may still be invited to the wedding.

Ferguson is the wife of the Duke of York, Prince Andrew. She has been dubbed as a royal outcast for many years. In fact, the Duchess of York was not also invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011. During an interview with Oprah Winfrey in the same year, Ferguson expressed her disappointment over not being given an invite.

“I felt that I ostracized myself by my behavior, by my past, by living with all the regrets of my mistakes, that I sort of wore a hair shirt and beat myself up most of the day thinking and regretting why I did make such a mistake. Why have I made so many mistakes?” she said.

Ferguson and Prince Andrew are no longer together at the moment. They share two daughters together, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BGC Partners