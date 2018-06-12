Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are relatives by marriage, but they are also regarded as friends.

Richard Kay, a royal expert for the Daily Mail, recently talked about the Duchesses bond and how it compares with Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson’s relationship.

Kay claimed that the people at the palace were warned over Markle’s arrival because unlike Middleton, who is stiff and formal, the former actress is more spontaneous and articulate.

The expert said that Princess Diana and Ferguson also shared a similar relationship with each other. In fact, it was the late princess that introduced Ferguson to Prince Andrew several years ago.

After five years of being the most talked about female royal, Ferguson joined the British clan and people became intrigued by her. Prince Charles once reproached the Princess of Wales and asked, “Why can’t you be more like Fergie?”

The criticism stuck with the mom of two and she responded, while photographers were listening, “You don’t need me, you’ve got Fergie now.”

However, Kay noted that even though Princess Diana and Ferguson were friends like Middleton and Markle, Middleton is still not the Princess of Wales, and Markle is in no way like Ferguson. The only similarity between Markle and Ferguson is that they married a male royal that is younger than them.

Meanwhile, Middleton and Markle’s adjustment into the royal life is very different from each other. Markle is a biracial American actress, while Middleton is a British citizen.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles are giving Markle more than enough time to adapt to her new life.

“They are trying to keep things light to ensure she doesn’t get overwhelmed by the idea of duty. There are protocols to observe, but they are saying that things can be done differently and no one will really raise too much of an eyebrow,” Kay’s source told him.

Middleton is the person who can help Markle out. Kay noted, “As an outsider, she knows the royal ropes, but the two women are not obvious allies. What binds them is the love and affection they have for Harry and their shared lives at Kensington Palace.”

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson - WPA Pool