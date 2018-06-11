Meghan Markle will be traveling to Fiji and the Kingdom of Tonga with Prince Harry as part of their official tour. But both destinations are currently plagued with the Zika virus.

According to the International Association for Medical Assistance for Travelers, there is evidence of an ongoing Zika virus transmission in Fiji. Anti-mosquito bite measures are also being recommended.

“There is evidence that Zika virus transmission in Fiji. Take meticulous anti-mosquito bite measures during the daytime. Pregnant travelers should postpone travel to this country,” the information on the IAMAT website read.

Meanwhile, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also revealed that Zika virus has been reported in The Kingdom of Tonga. The CDC said that the virus doesn’t pose any threats to people who are not pregnant.

“Zika virus has been reported in Tonga. Public health officials have reported that mosquitoes in Tonga are affected with Zika and spreading it to people. Many people infected with Zika virus do not get sick or only have mild symptoms. However, infection during pregnancy can cause severe birth defects,” the information on the CDC website read.

Markle and Prince Harry will be traveling to Fiji and the Kingdom of Tonga in the autumn. This suggests that the “Suits” alum won’t get pregnant at that time. Prior to the Kensington Palace’s announcement regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first official tour, a source claimed that the royal couple wants to have a baby soon.

“Having children is definitely a priority. She and Harry want to start a family right away – and she’ll start trying as soon as she can. They both can’t wait to start a family. Harry and Meghan won’t rush into anything. They have a lot on their plate right now. But they both think that when the moment feels right, that will be the time to go for it. They’ll make fantastic parents,” the source told US Weekly.

Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. They recently returned to the United Kingdom from their short honeymoon. However, details from their recent trip are still being kept under wraps.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson