Meghan Markle has decided to follow Kate Middleton's approach is not seeking the help of professionals in doing her makeup on her wedding day.

Life & Style reporter Francesca Specter said that the "Suits" star has refused to have a makeup artist for the royal wedding. Instead, she will choose to work with two of her close friends for her look on her big day, according to an insider.

"She's got two friends doing it for her from America. They're not professionals – just close friends of hers," a source told Specter. "They are coming to stay at Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding, where they will be put up in the staff accommodation."

According to wedding planner Mark Niemierko, Middleton's decision to do her own makeup was due to her "informal character" and her intentions to "bring some normality." Specter thinks that Prince Harry's future wife is doing the same.

Celebrity beautician Lesley Reynolds believed otherwise. She agreed that Markle would not do her own makeup and that she would hire a team of professionals for the occasion.

"I think she would have her own team over from the US to ensure she looks her best on the big day," the Harley Street Skin founder explained. "A professional will be able to accentuate your best features and create that flawless look without the makeup appearing too heavy or cakey."

"It is also more likely that your makeup will last longer throughout the day and into the night when applied by a professional and be less stressful for the bride," Reynolds added.

Lydia Sellers predicted that Markle's makeup would highlight her natural beauty. "I think Meghan will go with a classic, timeless look similar to what we have seen her wear lately," Sellers told People. "Natural, dewy-looking skin, with her freckles peeking through, a sheer pink lip and a daytime smoky eye with beautiful volume in her lashes."

As for Marke's hairstyle on her anticipated wedding, Patrick Cameron thinks that she will likely style her locks in her trademark messy bun.

"Meghan Markle's style is simple yet elegant and beautifully understated which is likely to be reflected in her hairstyle as she ties the knot," Cameron said. "Her hair is likely to be tied at the nape of her neck into a stunning chignon shape with loose tendrils of hair framing her face underneath her veil,"

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson