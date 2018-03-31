She and Prince Harry may want to do things their own way when it comes to their wedding in May, but there are some traditions the royal couple will still need to carry out when they become husband and wife.

Though the May 19 nuptials will be about Markle and Prince Harry as they say "I Do," the pair are required to follow through with some bizarre royal customs, including ones that have to do with Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

According to Page Six, there is a meal-time rule which bans anyone from eating after the queen has finished her own meal, meaning that everyone else may no longer eat once she had had her last bite. While this is a custom that certainly applies to meals like the Christmas feast served over the holidays, it is unclear if a similar etiquette rule would be in effect at the couple's wedding.

One rule that could be in effect is one which would place restrictions on the couple's menu, as there is a rule that prevents the family was dining on foods which could cause food poisoning while dining out, which includes shellfish and rare meats.

Again, this rule usually applies while abroad, though there is a chance it could be put in effect at the wedding in order to prevent any unpleasant situations for all those in attendance.

Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

While these rules may or may not come in to play, at least one thing on the couple's wedding menu is confirmed--and decidedly untraditional. Kensington palace previously announced that Markle and Prince Harry had settled on a flavor when it came to their wedding cake.

After endless speculation that the two would have a banana cake, it was revealed that they had chosen pastry chef Claire Ptak of Violet cakes to make them something different from what was expected.

"Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have asked Claire to create a lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavours of spring," the palace shared in its statement. "it will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers."

There has not been an announcement suggesting that the pair would follow in the footsteps of Prince William and Kate Middleton and have two cakes at their wedding. That couple, who wed in 2011, had a traditional wedding cake with layers of fruitcake covered in white fondant and gum paste flowers. However, a groom's cake for Prince William was also crafted, which consisted of chocolate biscuit cake that was frozen instead of baked.

