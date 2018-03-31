Meghan Markle is likely to wear Princess Diana's tiara on her big day.

The "Suits" star is expected to wear a headpiece at her royal wedding with Prince Harry and many believe that her choice will give a nod to Princess Diana. Thus, she might opt for the Spencer Tiara.

"If she does decide to wear a tiara, I believe she may opt for the Spencer tiara which was famously worn by Lady Diana Spencer on her wedding to Prince Charles, and on many more occasions throughout her life," Grant Harrold, former royal butler, told Femail.

"This could be a way for Prince Harry to involve his mother in his big day, as Prince William did when he gave his future wife Kate Middleton his mother's engagement ring," Harrold added.

"Diana was very proud of her Spencer heritage and I think Harry will like his future bride to carry this tradition on," said another royal expert Ingrid Seward. "She will not own the tiara but will have the choice to wear it if she wants to."

The late Princess of Wales also wore the Spencer Tiara when she married Prince Charles in 1981. Princess Diana was also seen wearing it on numerous occasions after her royal wedding.

However, the headpiece is a Spencer family heirloom. Princess Diana's sisters also wore it on their weddings. The tiara is now owned by Princess Diana's brother, Earl Spencer. So, Prince Harry would have to borrow it from his uncle if his bride would opt to wear it on their big day.

Markle's other options include Strathmore Rose tiara and the Queen Mothers' Cartier Bandeau. The future royal will definitely not choose the one Kate Middleton used in her royal wedding with Prince William in 2011 as it will be on display at the National Gallery of Australia from March 30 to July 22. Thus, it is not available on her big day.

Photo: Getty Images/Jack Hill