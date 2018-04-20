Meghan Markle's wedding dress may not be white.

Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding is only a few weeks away and many are already looking forward to seeing her bridal gown. According to a fashion expert, the "Suits" actress may opt for an ivory dress instead of white.

"The etiquette on white dresses for second marriages is now very fluid. A lot of divorced brides choose to wear white again. However, she is marrying a member of the Royal family, so she may opt for ivory or an off-white shade which actually would be perfect on her skin tone," Raishma told Express.

"Golden tones of cream and champagne would be very flattering on her but slightly more unconventional for a royal wedding – however, we may have a maverick royal bride on our hands!" the fashion expert continued.

When asked what Markle's royal wedding dress will look like, Raishma believes that it will feature either silk tulle or Chantilly lace on either the sleeves, veil or neckline. She also predicted that its train will be longer than Kate Middleton's gown, which was 2.6 meters long.

"Pops of colour on a pale colour base are a key look for this year," the designer added. "For example blush or lilac accents in beading on an ivory base. This would create a very contemporary and fashionable gown, but it is quite daring for a Royal Wedding!"

On the other hand, Katie Nicholl believes that Markle's gown on her wedding day will not upstage the Duchess of Cambridge's. The royal biographer also shares a hint of what Markle wants to wear on her special day.

"I'm told that she wants something with lace, that she wants something with sleeves," Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight. "Of course she's dressing for the rather inclement British weather, but more than that she's dressing for a very, very important occasion. So I think you will be probably pleasantly surprised for Meghan the 'rule breaker' when it comes to this dress. I think it's gonna tick all the right boxes: traditional, elegant, sophisticated, memorable, and fitting."

Nicholl also believes that Prince Harry's bride will wear something borrowed from his mom. This is a great way to pay tribute to Princess Diana on their special day.

"I think there's every possibility that Meghan might wear a piece from Diana's jewellery collection on her wedding day," the royal biographer said.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson