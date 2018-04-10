Meghan Markle may have found the perfect man for her.

The "Suits" actress was previously married to producer Trevor Engelson, but unfortunately, their marriage did not work out. Markle is now getting her second shot at love with Prince Harry, and it looks like their relationship may last longer than her previous one. According to a body language expert, Markle and Engelson did not have the same compatibility she has with the royal prince.

Elizabeth Kuhnke, the author of "Body Language: Learn How To Read Others and Communicate With Sexual Confidence," compared several photos of Markle with Engelson and Prince Harry. Based on their physical proximity, the "Horrible Bosses" star had a "tensed" and "distanced" relationship with her ex-husband. Meanwhile, Markle and Prince Harry's compatibility and sexual chemistry are undeniable.

"'In summary, While some photos of Meghan and Trevor demonstrate physical closeness, the same photos also show tension and stiffness, particularly in her body, suggesting that the couple weren't emotionally in tune. Trevor seemed to have been more in love with Meghan than she with him," Kuhnke told Femail.

"'In contrast, Meghan appears happier and freer with Harry than she was with Trevor. They present a unified front, posing as one, reflecting and matching each other's facial expressions, movements and gestures. This behavior indicates they are on the same page and that their relationship is harmonious," she added.

Kuhnke is not the first to notice Prince Harry and Markle's unified movement. Judi James, another body language expert, also observed the same thing.

"In the past, we have seen Harry doing 'fun' and 'flirty' with his girlfriends but I have never seen him do this level of body language mirroring until he met Meghan," James said.

Referring to one photo of Prince Harry and ex Chelsy Davy, James felt that the prince looked bored in the snap. However, it was an entirely different thing with Markle.

"Both Harry and Meghan are using the softened facial expression known as 'The look of love' here, with twinned smiles and loving eye expressions even though they're not looking at one another," James explained.

In related news, Markle's marriage with Engelson reportedly ended out of the blue. In fact, her friends were shocked after learning about it.

"A wealthy entrepreneur friend claimed the marriage ended so abruptly that Meghan sent her wedding and engagement rings back to Trevor by registered post," royal biographer Andrew Morton wrote. "Another confirmed that the decision to end the marriage was made by Meghan and that it had come 'totally out of the blue.'"

Prince Harry and Markle are tying the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

