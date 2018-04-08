Meghan Markle will never outrank Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

According to royal historian Marlene Koenig, Prince William and Kate Middleton's children are commoners. "In the U.K, the only people who are not commoners are the Sovereign and peers of the realm, [people with titles like] Duke, Marquess, Earl, Viscount, and Baron," she explained.

"As far as I know, Meghan will be considered a commoner like Prince George and Princess Charlotte even when she becomes HRH because she's not a peer of the realm either," Daily Break editor Kelly Lynch told Express about the future royal.

At the time, Prince Harry is also a commoner. However, with his upcoming royal wedding with the "Suits" actress, the couple is expected to receive new titles from the queen. Prince Harry and Markle will soon be called Duke and Duchess. However, even if the actress becomes a peer of the realm there is no way that she will have a higher rank than Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

"Long story short, there will never be a time when Meghan outranks her soon-to-be nephew and niece," Lynch said.

In related news, Princess Charlotte will retain her succession to the throne regardless of the gender of her upcoming sibling. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child this April.

Initially, the former rules of male primogeniture stated that royal sons took precedence over their female siblings, including the firstborn royal daughters. However, this has been changed with the Succession to the Crown Act in 2013.

"In determining the succession to the Crown, the gender of a person born after 28 October 2011 does not give that person, or that person's descendants, precedence over any other person (whenever born)," the act stated.

At the time, Prince Harry is fifth-in-line to the throne. However, his succession will change once the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third baby arrives. By then, his succession will descend.

Middleton is set to deliver her third bundle of joy at the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital. According to a royal photographer, the media will position outside the facility two weeks before the Duchess' due date.

"The media positions are being put up on the ninth of April," said Tim Rooke, a royal photographer. "And the last time the media positions were sorted out two weeks before the birth."

