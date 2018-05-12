Anita Dongre, a fashion designer, recently predicted what Kate Middleton will wear at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding on May 19.

While speaking with People, Dongre said that whatever Middleton will wear will definitely be “supremely elegant and beautiful.”

“She just makes everything look so beautiful. She has this great persona,” she said.

Middleton wore Dongre’s creation two years ago when she visited India and Bhutan, and the fashion designer only has wonderful things to say about the Duchess.

“Even though she’s a princess, she’s so warm. She’s such a complete woman in the way she carries herself, as a mother, as a wife. She’s a woman I admire,” she said.

In April, Middleton once again wore one of Dongre’s creations, and she experienced the power of the Kate Effect firsthand. After people saw the Duchess of Cambridge in Dongre’s design, her brand’s reach extended globally. Even today, the designer receives requests from clients to design a similar dress like what Middleton wore in the past.

“She made that dress look like something else. In 2017, when she wore my designs, I was one of the 10 most Googled designers in the world that year. I couldn’t have been there without her. It was because of her,” Dongre said.

Meanwhile, Middleton won’t have a special role at Prince Harry and Markle’s nuptials because the former “Suits” star decided to not have a maid of honor. Middleton’s two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, on the other hand, will serve as a page boy and flower girl at the wedding.

Middleton’s husband, Prince William, will also serve as his younger brother’s best man. With this, Middleton will sit alongside the other members of the royal family at the wedding venue. Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker-Bowles, and Middleton are expected to sit at the right side of St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Markle’s family and friends will sit on the left side of the venue.

Photo: Getty Images/TOLGA AKMEN/AFP