Meghan Markle paid a tribute to Prince Harry's mom at the Commonwealth Day service.

On Monday, the "Suits" star stepped out with Prince Harry to join Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William and Kate Middleton for the Commonwealth Day service. The actress opted to wear creations from Princess Diana's favorite designers.

Markle donned a white Amanda Wakeley coat. Wakeley is a good friend to the late Princess of Wales. Her designs were among Princess Diana's favorites, Daily Mail reported.

The "Horrible Bosses" actress paired Wakeley's white coat with a Stephen Jones hat. Jones made personalized berets for Princess Diana. In fact, he teamed up with Jasper Conran and Arabella Pollen to create a series of berets for Prince William and Prince Harry's mom when she was just 20 years old.

Markle completed her getup with a Mulberry clutch, closed-toe Manolo Blahnik black pumps and nude tights. The future royal looked elegant and sophisticated for her first royal engagement with Queen Elizabeth II.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cambridge opted to recycle a maternity dress. Middleton, who is eight months pregnant, stepped out in a navy coat from Beulah London. She wore the same dress three years ago when she was expecting Princess Charlotte, People reported.

In related news, Markle is often compared to Princess Diana, and some are even rooting for her to be the next "people's princess." Meanwhile, others believe that she will surpass the late princess' popularity.

"My prediction is that Meghan is going to be our new Diana. A wee touch of Meghan adds a bit of sparkle," said Una Mallon, 47, who joined the crowd in Scotland to meet Markle and Prince Harry.

Meanwhile, Erin Specht, who dated Markle's brother Thomas Markle Jr., felt that she would be more popular than Prince Harry's mom. "The royal family is lucky to have her. She absolutely could be more popular than Diana," Specht said.

Just like Princess Diana, Markle also visited different charities secretly. Many were pleased with her visits as they could easily relate to the future royal.

"Having a member of the royal family that wasn't born into aristocracy, who has the experience of divorce, who has moved countries, makes a difference and makes it easier for survivors to relate to her," said Dawn Foster. "They can feel free speaking with her about race in modern Britain, and their different socio-economic experiences."

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson