Meghan Markle was recently praised by Daisy Goodwin, a TV executive, for her seamless transition into the royal life.

Goodwin also said that Kate Middleton did not experience a similar thing because it took her 10 years to grow into her tiara.

“Meghan has been engaged for five months, and she has already mastered her role. As her recent appearances have shown, Meghan Markle is ace at royal engagements. She can smile, wave, and pose for selfies without breaking a sweat, but then she has had years of practice,” Goodwin told Express.

The TV executive added that Markle’s experience in the television and film industries probably helped her with her new role as a member of the royal family.

“I can vouch for the mid-numbing tedium of a filming day – hour upon hour of hanging around interspersed with perhaps ten minutes of intense concentration – so I feel sure that Meghan will have the stamina to endure even the most grueling royal events, such as the Highland Games, where even Prince Philip has been known to doze off, without losing her sparkle,” she said.

Meanwhile, Goodwin is not the only person who has talked about Markle positively. James Moore, a journalist for The Independent, recently revealed that he has fallen in love with the former “Suits” star – but not romantically.

“It’s as much as the fact that Meghan seems to get under the skin of all this country’s biggest [expletive], the ‘send ‘em all back’ Brexit brigade who are dragging us through the muck. That’s what really makes me want to cheer for her,” he wrote.

Last week, James Brookes told Express that Markle will also rejuvenate the monarchy.

“It’s no secret that all the pomp and pageantry is an important part of the country’s heritage, but it can seem to people a little outdated at times – and the Windsors are all too aware that they need to remain relevant in the public’s eye,” he said.

Brookes added that if he were part of the royal family, he will cherish Markle because of everything that she could do to modernize the monarchy.

Photo: Getty Images/Yui Mok - WPA Pool