Princess Diana was at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding, says Simon Schama, a leading historian.

During his recent interview on “The Andrew Marr Show,” Schama said that Princess Diana was also felt throughout the entire wedding ceremony.

“Underlying this, there were so many levels of poignant complications under this wonderful occasion, namely the missing mother. Everybody who saw those two brothers in those black uniforms walks into that chapel instantly thought of the two little boys following the coffin. The missing Diana was there, but in a wonderfully redemptive way,” he said (via Express).

Schama also talked about Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, who attended the wedding by herself. Her ex-husband, Thomas Markle Sr., was supposed to go to their daughter’s nuptials and walk Markle down the aisle. However, he suffered from a stroke and underwent surgery so he wasn’t able to make it.

“We had this lost mother in Diana, and these orphan boys, and the present mother, in this graceful, stately dignity,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle paid tribute to the Princess of Wales in a number of different ways at their wedding. They asked Princess Diana’s older sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, to give a speech at the wedding.

Markle’s wedding bouquet also featured forget-me-not’s, Princess Diana’s favorite blooms. “Guide Me, O Thy Great Redeemer” was also played at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, and this same hymn was performed during Princess Diana’s funeral almost 21 years ago.

The former “Suits’ star also wore Princess Diana’s emerald cut aquamarine ring to her wedding reception on the night of her wedding to Prince Harry.

In related news, Justin Welby, the Bishop of Canterbury, called Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding a mesmerizing experience.

“There was this most extraordinary sense of intimacy. It did feel when doing the wedding vows that it was just the three of us despite the fact there was all these millions and tens of millions of people elsewhere. It was very close, very personal, very intimate, and very beautiful,” he told Express.

In their vows, Prince Harry and Markle promised to love, honor, cherish and protect each other.

