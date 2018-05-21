Meghan Markle gave a touching speech at her wedding reception on May 19.

Rebecca English, a royal correspondent for the Daily Mail, revealed details about Marke’s speech.

According to English, Markle expressed her gratitude at how welcoming Prince Charles had been to her and her mom Doria Ragland.

“She has been so touched by how welcoming the Prince of Wales has been. So is her mother. Honestly, they are touched beyond belief. It was important to her to make a point of thanking him publicly, although, of course, he knows privately how she feels,” English’s source told her.

Another insider said, “It is often said that he always wanted a daughter and I think he has really been moved by how well they have got on. There is definitely a special connection there. Meghan’s mother means more to her than anything, so it was lovely to see the way he was so welcoming to Doria too.”

Prince Charles proved to be a gentleman at Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding. He assisted Ragland while inside the church and even held her hand. On their way out of St. George’s Chapel, Prince Charles instructed Ragland to hold his arm so he could assist her while going down the stairs.

English also unveiled other details about the royal wedding.

“Guests dined on posh burgers among other dishes, with candyfloss on offer for those with a sweet tooth – and there was reportedly a cocktail on offer named When Harry Met Meghan. The sit-down dinner was organic, sourced at the request of Prince Charles, and the light-bite canapes were themed when ‘spring meets summer,” she wrote.

Prince Harry and Markle tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19. The huge royal event was attended by some of Markle’s closest friends in the industry, namely, Priyanka Chopra, Patrick J. Adams, Serena Williams, Oprah, and more.

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, George Clooney, Amal Clooney, James Corden, Troian Bellisario, Gabriel Macht, and more were also present at the wedding ceremony.

The royal couple had two receptions on the same day. One was hosted by Queen Elizabeth II, and the other one was hosted by Prince Charles.

